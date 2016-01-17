These school bus mats and practice pages can be a nice introduction/reminder to always start adding/subtracting in the ones place (Where you get on the bus).
The first two pages of this Powerpoint may be printed on
cardstock and placed in page protectors for use with dry
Erase markers in centers or for small group instruction.
I also projected the first two pages on my promethean
board while introducing double digit addition and subtraction.
Using the writing on desktop feature in Active Inspire, we
were able to practice many examples whole group before
practicing independently.
You will find that this file has many independent practice
sheets to accommodate a wide range of learners/scaffolding of
Double digit addition and Subtraction. Use how you see fit!
Included:
(2) "Start Where You Get on the Bus- The ONES PLACE"
practice mats
(1) Double Digit Addition WITHOUT regrouping practice page
(1) Double Digit Subtraction WITHOUT regrouping practice page
(1) Double Digit Addition WITH regrouping
(1) Triple Digit Addition WITH regrouping
(1) Double Digit Subtraction WITH regrouping
(1) Triple Digit Subtraction WITH regrouping
(1) Double Digit Addition mixed with/without regrouping
(1) Double Digit Subtraction mixed with/without regrouping
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
