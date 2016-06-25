Students practice finding the measures of adjacent angles in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with diagram of angles, the other side a measure.



This is a two deck set. One deck has students solve for the correct angle measure. The other deck uses an algebraic expression for the angle measures. Students will need to write an equation from these expressions to solve for the value of x that gives the correct measure. In both sets, students will have opportunities to practice identifying angle relationships and solving for the measures.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

