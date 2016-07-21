Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying objects based on different adjectives. Great for all types of learners and provides a way to focus on academic skills for even lower level learners.



This book contains two levels of play. One adjective game identifies objects based on colors to focus on concrete adjectives. The harder level game identifies objects based on other attributes such as cold, hot, wet, small, large, striped, etc. to target more abstract attributes. Each game includes 15 boards, calling cards, and a visual answer key. There are two games in one with this pack!