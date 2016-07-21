7 Centers with 5 sets in each center = 35 total work tasks!
Each center works on a different literacy concept in a hands-on way and has a corresponding worksheet. These centers are great for independent work, reading centers, homework, or direct instruction. Have students complete the centers on their own or use as a structured teaching task.
Centers included:
- Pronoun, Preposition, and Contraction Sorts
- Adverbs and Conjunctions Sorts
- Synonyms and Antonyms Sorts
- Common and Proper Noun Sorts
- Fact and Opinion Sorts
- City, Country, and State Sorts
- Mammal, Reptile, and Insect Sort
Each center comes with a label for the task and a corresponding worksheet!
