7 Centers with 5 sets in each center = 35 total work tasks!

Each center works on a different literacy concept in a hands-on way and has a corresponding worksheet. These centers are great for independent work, reading centers, homework, or direct instruction. Have students complete the centers on their own or use as a structured teaching task.

Centers included:
- Pronoun, Preposition, and Contraction Sorts
- Adverbs and Conjunctions Sorts
- Synonyms and Antonyms Sorts
- Common and Proper Noun Sorts
- Fact and Opinion Sorts
- City, Country, and State Sorts
- Mammal, Reptile, and Insect Sort

Each center comes with a label for the task and a corresponding worksheet!

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

