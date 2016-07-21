7 Centers with 5 sets in each center = 35 total work tasks!



Each center works on a different literacy concept in a hands-on way and has a corresponding worksheet. These centers are great for independent work, reading centers, homework, or direct instruction. Have students complete the centers on their own or use as a structured teaching task.



Centers included:

- Pronoun, Preposition, and Contraction Sorts

- Adverbs and Conjunctions Sorts

- Synonyms and Antonyms Sorts

- Common and Proper Noun Sorts

- Fact and Opinion Sorts

- City, Country, and State Sorts

- Mammal, Reptile, and Insect Sort



Each center comes with a label for the task and a corresponding worksheet!