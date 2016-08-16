Work tasks are a key component in any classroom! These can be utilized as teaching tools and as independent work tasks. In order to create an effective work task system - you must create a large number of varied work tasks that are visual and structured! These tasks are perfect for your advanced learners to work on more complex skills!
This resource includes detailed instructions for setup, visuals, labels, and directions for use for 22 work tasks. These activities include prevocational and academic tasks all geared towards your higher level learners.
This resource requires the addition of minimal basic materials such as bins, dry erase markers, and plastic silverware. A detailed supply list is included to make it easy to determine what you will need to create all of these centers! This resource is a classroom must-have!
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Patterns and symmetry
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
- Math for early childhood / Time
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Alphabet Trace Color and Learn
- (14)
- $7.00
Jack and Giant Writing Frames
- (0)
- $2.82
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Work With Words
- (2)
- FREE
Letter Shapes - lowercase print
- (1)
- FREE
Literacy & Numeracy table top support
- (2)
- $2.82
Updated resources
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
- (0)
- $7.25
Alphabet: Alphabet Activities
- (0)
- $2.82