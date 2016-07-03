This roll and read activity is a great way for students to practice their reading fluency. Students will love playing the game with a partner and will love learning about African animals. There are 15 African animals included in this set. There are also check for understanding sheets included.
Directions:
Students take turns rolling a dice. They count the number on the dice, then they read one of the facts in that column. Once they read a fact they place a counter on that fact. The first student to complete a column wins.
*No prep activity. Saves you time!
Product Includes:
• Directions
• African Animal Fact Sheets (30)
• Check for Understanding Sheets
