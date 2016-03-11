Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Vocabulary Connections

Grade Level: Second Grade

Guided Reading Level: L



Vocabulary Connections is a series of vocabulary activities intended to be used as a supplement to comprehension strategy lesson plans and activities.



Each of the Vocabulary Connections resource packages includes a list of specific vocabulary words found within the context of popular and award winning children's books. Each of our Vocabulary Connections packages provide an opportunity for readers to do the following:



Build their vocabulary

Improve their understanding of vocabulary within the context of the books they read

Connect new vocabulary through playing interactive games

Practice using new words in an engaging and meaningful way

Become more aware of new vocabulary while working and reading independently



*Buy the Bundle and Save!

Get all of the BookPagez resources for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day here: https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/alexander-and-the-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-day-lesson-plans-and-activities-package-11156703