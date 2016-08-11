Alexander the Great Primary Source Worksheet teaches students about the motivation behind the man, through map skills and primary source document analysis. This short activity focuses on Alexander’s speech before his last battle of India before turning back. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
