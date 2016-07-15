BUNDLE
Algebra: This bundle includes all of the task cards listed below. Answer sheets and answer keys are included for each topic.
Important: All these Task Cards sell for $35; as a bundle they are 35% off, for $22!
Resources included (20)
- $3.00
- Preview
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
ScienceSpot
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
This breakout escape room is a fun way for students to test their skills with double digit addition with and without regrouping. Contents: ♦ Teache...
- (0)
- $5.00
ScienceSpot
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
This tarsia puzzle is a great way for students to review their skills with double digit addition. The solution to the puzzle is included.
- (0)
- $2.00
ScienceSpot
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
This message decoder is a great way for students to practice their skills with double digit addition. The solution to the puzzle is included.
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
LittleStreams
Algebra - New 9-1 GCSE Maths Grade 8/9 target
What’s in this pack? This pack contains 48 exam style question cards covering the new curriculum for the top grades of the new gcse in algebra. The...
- (31)
- $5.63
Kazmo1429
9-1 Maths Exam Paper -2A
Higher Tier Exam Paper- Calculator - Target Grades 5-9 (2A-H) Mark-scheme Provided… The Practice Paper meets all the requirements of the new specif...
- (0)
- $4.23
Kazmo1429
9-1 Maths GCSE Exam Paper -1A
Foundation Tier Exam Paper- Non-Calculator Target Grades 1-5 (1A-F) Mark-scheme Provided… The Practice Paper meets all the requirements of the new ...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
des1000
INEQUALITIES
KS3 OR GCSE MATHS
- (1)
- $3.52
annclewes
Inequalities explained
Short activity to show the different ways of writing inequalities(using a number line, writing in words and using inequality symbols). First exampl...
- (1)
- FREE
joezhou
Quadratic discriminant leading to quadratic inequalities worksheet
This worksheet contains questions on quadratic discriminant which specifically lead to quadratic inequalities. Detailed typed answers are provided ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Understanding Inequalities 2 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity gives students practice at interpreting inequalities written in the form a ≤ x < b. Click --> https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunt...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
Understanding Inequalities 4 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity requires students to look at inequalities on a number line and write them in the form a ≤ x ≤ b. Click --> https://tes.com/.../Tre...
- (2)
- FREE
14bensona
Maths Revision Mat: Algebra
Please use this mat as a revision game to play in groups in the classroom. This should be printed on A3 paper and laminated so that it can be re-us...
- (0)
- $4.23