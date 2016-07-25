Quadratic factorising falls into place in a fight against gravity to build the perfect rectangle!



Algebra Tile Factris provides a tactile, visual, and game-ified approach to factorising sure to strengthen any learner’s ability. (Think 'Tetris meets Algebra Tiles'.) Addictively challenging, students will be learning before they know it! So many students are visual learners, yet factorising is often presented to them as a set of mysterious rules and algorithms to blindly follow.



This download contains the full game .exe file, where you can play the first level for FREE, and then purchase a game license (solo, teacher, or school...) if you're loving it.



Designed BY a math teacher FOR math teachers. With a Teacher Account, you can access, create and manage classes, adding up to 200 students annually! View your students’ tracked achievements for quick assessment of their factorising strengths and weaknesses. Have students play on your Interactive Whiteboard using the touch-screen buttons; use it in a computer lab with your whole class; have students download and play the game at home for the most enjoyable math homework they’ll ever be assigned!



With leaderboards and personal achievement badges, Factris harnesses the competitive element of online gaming that keeps so many students up to the wee hours. Leaderboards can be narrowed by school board, school, class, modified date, etc. Tell students to play with headphones (they likely have them in their ears anyway!) to enjoy the game’s full techno soundtrack and sound effects.



Algebra Tile Factris is a Windows Desktop Application programmed in VB.net . Download the game and try the demo to make sure you can run it smoothly on your machine! If you’re loving it, you can buy a licensed account at factris.ca to unlock hours of factorising fun and unlimited levels!



Questions or feedback? CalfordMath@live.ca