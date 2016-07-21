This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of color, size, quantity, and animals. The book has 6 pages with 3 groups on each page - so 18 total groups of items. The student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - How Many?, What Color?, What Size? and What Animal? This is a great way to work on question answering with students with less verbal skills!
Questions are intermixed to work on question discrimination. Students will need to discriminate between questions in order to identify the correct answer. This is a critical skill to target! Instructions for set up and all picture pieces are included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Drama and role play
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Write and brush the tricky word teeth!
- (0)
- $2.82
ABC Set on Gingerbread Men Biscuits
- (0)
- $2.82
Hedgehog bonfire safety pack
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Order Form for cafe Role Play to go with Menu
- (1)
- FREE
s, a, t, p menu with numcicon and pictures for cafe / role play area
- (1)
- FREE
Duck in the Truck story pack- rhyming words
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
ABC Set on Gingerbread Men Biscuits
- (0)
- $2.82
Write and brush the tricky word teeth!
- (0)
- $2.82
Hedgehog bonfire safety pack
- (0)
- $7.04