This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of color, size, quantity, and animals. The book has 6 pages with 3 groups on each page - so 18 total groups of items. The student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - How Many?, What Color?, What Size? and What Animal? This is a great way to work on question answering with students with less verbal skills!



Questions are intermixed to work on question discrimination. Students will need to discriminate between questions in order to identify the correct answer. This is a critical skill to target! Instructions for set up and all picture pieces are included!