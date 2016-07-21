This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of color, size, quantity, and animals. The book has 6 pages with 3 groups on each page - so 18 total groups of items. The student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - How Many?, What Color?, What Size? and What Animal? This is a great way to work on question answering with students with less verbal skills!

Questions are intermixed to work on question discrimination. Students will need to discriminate between questions in order to identify the correct answer. This is a critical skill to target! Instructions for set up and all picture pieces are included!

$4.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • animal-book.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

png, 106 KB

1

E-book

png, 83 KB

2

E-book

png, 114 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades