Zaner Bloser style animal themed ABC posters designed for all elementary grade levels.
The posters have both a print and cursive example.
Photographs, rather than clip art, add a bit of realism so these are especially nice for slightly older English language learners.
Best of all there are no chevrons, polka dots, stripes nor bubble headed stick figures anywhere on these posters. (Not that there is anything wrong with that) (^_^)
Designed in A4 size but can be printed half or a quarter that by adjusting your printer settings.
__________
ABC Animal Posters by Michael Allen Kelly is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 9, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Halloween Writing Prompt Pictures and Story Starters (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $6.00
Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl Comic Style Workbook
- (1)
- $5.00
Halloween Math Word Problem Task Cards (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Teacher Excel Markbook
- (10)
- $3.52
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
- (0)
- $2.82
Phonics: Digraph Revision and Assessment Pack
- (2)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Request to retest form
- (1)
- FREE
Sharing Student Writing Critique Group Sheet English
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
Phonics: 58 CVC/Onset and Rime Word Cards/29 Pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words - Pre-K/K
- (0)
- $2.50
58 CVC Phonics Cards made up of 29 pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words Early Years YR Year 1
- (0)
- $3.52