Zaner Bloser style animal themed ABC posters designed for all elementary grade levels.



The posters have both a print and cursive example.



Photographs, rather than clip art, add a bit of realism so these are especially nice for slightly older English language learners.



Best of all there are no chevrons, polka dots, stripes nor bubble headed stick figures anywhere on these posters. (Not that there is anything wrong with that) (^_^)



Designed in A4 size but can be printed half or a quarter that by adjusting your printer settings.

ABC Animal Posters by Michael Allen Kelly is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.