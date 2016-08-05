This set includes 26 Alphabet Flash Cards/Bulletin Board Signs in a Purple Dot Theme. Each is the size of a regular sheet of paper (8 ½” x 11”), so there is no cutting needed! I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.
Be sure to check my other products for matching items, including Days of the Week, Flash Cards, more Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!
Alphabet Flash Cards/Bulletin Board Signs (Purple Dots) (Large) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
