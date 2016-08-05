This set includes 26 Alphabet Flash Cards in a Red Check and Dot Theme. There are four per page. I suggest that they be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.
Alphabet Flash Cards (Red Check Dots) (4 per page) by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
