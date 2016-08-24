Students color the alphabet letters and then decide upon and draw their own illustrations for each letter of the alphabet. The booklet contains 28 pages: the title page with 26 additional pages for each letter of the alphabet and an end page. This download also includes several suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.



Suggested uses include: students share completed booklets with the class or with a partner, students read to a family member at home, students use alphabet pages as flashcards to practice and learn new vocabulary, teacher projects the blank booklet onto the Smart Board and students do quick sketches for each letter and teacher scans sample booklets to share student work with the class. The booklet is helpful for interactive notebook activities, as well.



10 pages