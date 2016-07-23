66 Multiple Choice Questions included in this America: A History of Us Worksheet and Test Packet for Episode 3: Westward!





America: The Story of US is a History Channel series that uses engaging imagery, powerful special effects, and a lively script to convey the story of the United States in 12 concise yet comprehensive episodes. This teaching packet covers Episode 3: “Westward,” which explains how America settled the West in only 4 generations -- a far cry from the 1,000 generations that Thomas Jefferson had expected the endeavor to take. There's a lot more than heroism at play, though -- the pioneer migration and settlement takes a heavy toll on the native populations that were displaced.





Using any of the series’ episodes in class opens up several useful possibilities. They are so well presented that they are easily understood by students. This in turn means that episodes can actually be used as an introduction to a topic or a unit. On the other hand, they also make excellent reinforcers, so some teachers will want to show the episodes after the end of a chapter or unit for use as a review or recap.





ABOUT THIS TEACHING PACKET



I’ve kept this episode versatility in mind when making these materials. This teaching resource contains both a worksheet and a test on the episode it covers. These two components are based on different approaches to the video:



• The student viewing worksheet has 56 multiple choice questions, all presented in video order. These questions are fairly detailed. Certainly, many students will have good enough recall to be able to complete the worksheet after the episode has been shown, but because of the detailed nature of the questions, some teachers may want to use the worksheet as a “during-viewing” activity that will help students track information and stay on task

.

• The 10-question test, on the other hand, is designed to help students synthesize the episode’s information and see larger patterns that span different sections of it. Students who have paid attention to the video might should definitely have mastered these basic, fundamental issues from the targeted time period. All test questions are also multiple choice.



• Two answer keys are provided for all questions. One is designed for fast grading. The other one provides the full context of question and answer to help teachers review material out loud or facilitate class discussions of the material.





DIFFERENTIATED INSTRUCTION POSSIBILITIES



Because the worksheet and test take these different approaches, teachers can also use them to differentiate instruction with basic/advance levels.



keywords: Native Americans, Trail of Tears, steamboats, Mississippi, Abraham Lincoln, Daniel Boone, Jedediah Smith, Lewis and Clark, Sacajawea