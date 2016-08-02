A Comprehensive Set of Multiple Choice Worksheets to accompany the PBS documentary American Experience: Clinton



--More than 200 problems

--Divided into two separate worksheets, one for each part of the video series

--All problems in video order

--NO PREP

--Fast correct student answer sheet included!





American Experience: Clinton is a comprehensive biography of the 42nd president of the United States which originally aired on PBS stations throughout the United States.



Lasting about four hours, the takes students through Clinton’s two terms and does an excellent job of highlighting major events of the 1990s, including the Black Hawk Down incident in Somalia, the genocide in Rwanda, the Whitewater investigation, the NATO response to the genocide in Bosnia, the budget battles and the final emergence of a budget surplus, the Monica Lewinsky scandal, and the impeachment and trial proceedings against the president.





Where to find the video



American Experience: Clinton plays from time to time on PBS stations and is also sometimes available on streaming services. The best way to find out where it might currently be available is to run a simple Google search.



For teachers who prefer to purchase hard media, American Experience: Clinton is available as part of The President’s Collection, which provides American Experience biographies of more than 10 20th-century presidents, all bundled together in a very affordable set. It can also be purchased separately from PBS online.



Teacher convenience features



All worksheets include answer blanks in case teachers want students to write directly on them. Having answers marked on the blanks instead of just having the correct choices circled makes it easier for teachers to review student efforts.



Sometimes, consumable worksheets are the best approach for a given class, but in other cases, teachers may want to copy off a file set of worksheets that can be re-used from year to year or class to class. To help make correcting as efficient as possible in that case, I have included a special student answer sheet where answers can be recorded. The teacher answer key exactly matches the format/setup of the answer sheet in order to make correcting fast and easy!