A Comprehensive Set of Cloze Worksheets to accompany the PBS documentary "American Experience: George Wallace -- Settin' the Woods on Fire"





This 3-hour episode of American Experience explores the life and controversial legacy of Alabama governor and presidential candidate George Wallace, delving deep into the Civil Rights Movement that characterized both his rise and fall. The tag line for the film says it all: "He preached 'Segregation now, segregation forever -- then asked to be forgiven."



FEATURES OF THESE GEORGE WALLACE AMERICAN EXPERIENCE WORKSHEETS



--More than 100 cloze / fill-in problems for students to complete as they watch the film

--Divided into two separate worksheets, one for each part of the video series

--All problems in video order

--NO PREP -- just print and go!

--Both full context and full transcript answer keys included.







WHERE TO FIND THE VIDEO



American Experience: George Wallace plays from time to time on local PBS stations and is also sometimes available on streaming services. The best way to find out where it might currently be available is to run a simple Google search.



TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES



1) All worksheets are designed to be re-usable so that teachers can make file copies and use them over and over. To this end, answer "blanks" in the cloze problems actually consists of five dashes in a row, like this: -----. This makes the blank too short to write on; the position in the vertical midpoint of the line will also discourage students from writing on their George Wallace worksheets. Students are therefore likely to record answers on their own paper!



2) Two answer keys are provided: a full-context one which replicates the student worksheet problems so that teachers can see what students were looking at. This helps with reviewing answers with the class. Also included is a full transcript answer key which will let teachers dive deeper into the context of surrounding passages, should they desire.