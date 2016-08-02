Looking for a teaching resource that zeros in on two of the most critical years in American history? This question set, which targets the important events of 1775 and 1776, helps students to dive deep into issues related to the colonies' decision to break from Great Britain.





TOPICS COVERED IN THESE AMERICAN REVOLUTION WORKSHEETS



• Political as well as military moves toward independence -- The Second Continental Congress, The Olive Branch Petition, The Declaration of Independence, Bunker Hill

• Philosophical underpinnings of the independence movement -- John Locke's influence on Thomas Jefferson

• Great publications of the time -- Thomas Paine and Common Sense

• Two sides of the issue -- The point of view of Loyalists, the kinds of people in the colonies who gravitated toward the Loyalist cause

• Patriots and their supporters -- Their own demographic and socio-economic characteristics

• Diverse points of view -- What the prospect of independence would mean for Native Americans and African Americans

• Contributions of Great Americans -- John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and even lesser-known figures such as independence opponent John Dickinson







TWO AMERICAN REVOLUTION WORKSHEETS FOR THE PRICE OF ONE



This resource includes a multiple choice worksheet and also a free response worksheet, with no overlap of questions between the two. They do both cover the same range of concepts, however, which means that teachers can use one as a pre-test or formative assessment and the other as a final test or summative assessment!



Another choice would be to designate the multiple choice worksheet as a "basic" level task and the free response one as more advanced, and use them accordingly -- to differentiate instruction, build in extra-credit opportunities, or in any other way you use leveled materials.





WHAT THESE AMERICAN REVOLUTION WORKSHEETS INCLUDE



• Multiple Choice Worksheet with 29 Questions

• Free Response Worksheet with 29 Questions

• Answer Key for each worksheet



The answer keys in this American Revolution resource are full-context so that teachers don't have to look back and forth, question to answer, when reviewing material with the class. Everything needed to go over questions and answers with the class is grouped together for teacher convenience.