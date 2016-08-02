Looking for a teaching resource that zeros in on some of the most critical years in American history? This question set targets the Revolutionary War, zeroing in on the course of the war right up until the pivotal battle of Saratoga, long considered a turning point because the American victory there persuaded the French to formally ally with the United States. That decision would prove to be critical in later years when French aid helped General Washington gain the final surrender.



In this question set, students will dive deep into the challenges and struggles that characterized the first half of the Revolutionary War!





TOPICS COVERED IN THESE AMERICAN REVOLUTION WORKSHEETS



• British battle strategy against New York and Philadelphia

• Early French aid even before Saratoga

• American battle strategy: crossing the Delaware

• Valley Forge

• The Battle of Saratoga

• Diverse views of the conflict from Native Americans, African Americans, and women

• Advantages and disadvantages held by the British and the Patriots

• Financing the war







