Foldable worksheets and activities for;
1. Tomas and the Library Lady,
2. Tanya's Reunion,
3. Boss of the Plains, and
4. A Very Important Day.
These are the main selections for Theme 2, American Stories, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.
There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.
Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.
Other activities vary according to the story. They include;
Tomas and the Library Lady: Sequence and Summarize OR Sequence and Create a Comic Summary, Questions, Character Changes..
Tanya's Reunion: Predict and Infer OR How's the Weather Story Analysis, Questions, Understanding Language in Context.
Boss of the Plains: Making Generalizations OR Create the Hat of the Future, Questions, Idioms.
A Very Important Day: A World Map Activity, Write a Post Card, Questions. (A world map reference sheet is provided)
Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.
Revised April 2016
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
