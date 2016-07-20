BUNDLE

Foldable worksheets and activities for;

1. Tomas and the Library Lady,
2. Tanya's Reunion,
3. Boss of the Plains, and
4. A Very Important Day.

These are the main selections for Theme 2, American Stories, from Houghton Mifflin Reading 4.

There is one double-sided worksheet for each story which can be tri-folded into a pamphlet.

Each pamphlet has a section for students to draw a cover illustration, a vocabulary section and a 5-Star Review/Recommendation section.

Other activities vary according to the story. They include;

Tomas and the Library Lady: Sequence and Summarize OR Sequence and Create a Comic Summary, Questions, Character Changes..

Tanya's Reunion: Predict and Infer OR How's the Weather Story Analysis, Questions, Understanding Language in Context.

Boss of the Plains: Making Generalizations OR Create the Hat of the Future, Questions, Idioms.

A Very Important Day: A World Map Activity, Write a Post Card, Questions. (A world map reference sheet is provided)

Answer keys and instruction sheets are included.

Revised April 2016

