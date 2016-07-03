This American Symbols Unit is great for teaching students about American Symbols. There are 139 pages meant to be viewed on an interactive whiteboard. Also, included are extra activities to help your students learn about American Symbols. This product includes real photos! (The zip file includes PowerPoint files.)
These interactive whiteboard pages include
(you can edit the pages if needed):
- What is an American symbol anchor chart
- Bald Eagle Informational Text
- Statue Of Liberty Informational Text
- Liberty Bell Informational Text
- American flag Informational Text
- White House Informational Text
- Mount Rushmore Informational Text
- Washington Monument Informational Text
- Lincoln Memorial Informational Text
- Bald Eagle Easy Reader
- Statue Of Liberty Easy Reader
- Liberty Bell Easy Reader
- American flag Easy Reader
- White House Easy Reader
- Mount Rushmore Easy Reader
- Washington Monument Easy Reader
- Lincoln Memorial Easy Reader
- 2 graphic organizers: Compare and Contrast Venn Diagram, and KWL Chart
There are also extra activities included. They include:
- Flashcards with Words
- Flashcards with Boxes
- American Symbols Anchor Charts (2)
- American Symbols Informational Text (8)
- American Symbols Easy Readers (8)
- Favorite American Symbol Worksheet
- American Symbols Writing Book Templates (8)
How The Interactive Anchor Charts Work:
These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.
Special Note:
If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.
File Compatibility:
Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
The BIG Christmas Quiz 2017
- (12)
- $5.63
Natural Disasters: Weather and Climate - Science Reading Article - Grades 5-7
- (0)
- $4.99
Official 'Make Your Own Top Trumps' Student Activity
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (6)
- $2.82
The BIG Christmas Quiz 2017
- (12)
- $5.63
The News Quiz MONTHLY October 2017 Form Tutor Time Topical Events Activity Settler Starter
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
ST PATRICKS DAY SPANISH dia de st patricio
- (0)
- $2.82
Official 'Make Your Own Top Trumps' Student Activity
- (0)
- $2.82
Natural Disasters: Weather and Climate - Science Reading Article - Grades 5-7
- (0)
- $4.99