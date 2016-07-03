This American Symbols Unit is great for teaching students about American Symbols. There are 139 pages meant to be viewed on an interactive whiteboard. Also, included are extra activities to help your students learn about American Symbols. This product includes real photos! (The zip file includes PowerPoint files.)



These interactive whiteboard pages include

(you can edit the pages if needed):

- What is an American symbol anchor chart

- Bald Eagle Informational Text

- Statue Of Liberty Informational Text

- Liberty Bell Informational Text

- American flag Informational Text

- White House Informational Text

- Mount Rushmore Informational Text

- Washington Monument Informational Text

- Lincoln Memorial Informational Text

- Bald Eagle Easy Reader

- Statue Of Liberty Easy Reader

- Liberty Bell Easy Reader

- American flag Easy Reader

- White House Easy Reader

- Mount Rushmore Easy Reader

- Washington Monument Easy Reader

- Lincoln Memorial Easy Reader

- 2 graphic organizers: Compare and Contrast Venn Diagram, and KWL Chart



There are also extra activities included. They include:

- Flashcards with Words

- Flashcards with Boxes

- American Symbols Anchor Charts (2)

- American Symbols Informational Text (8)

- American Symbols Easy Readers (8)

- Favorite American Symbol Worksheet

- American Symbols Writing Book Templates (8)



How The Interactive Anchor Charts Work:

These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.



Special Note:

If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.



File Compatibility:

Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!