An Inspector Calls 3 lessons + worksheets
Plot, Characters, and the author

It includes
~ 3 powerpoints (8-15 slides each) with discussion topics, starters, and activities
~ Powerpoint for the plot, characters, and the author
~ A worksheet for each powerpoint. A chain of events cut and stick, Character quotes worksheet and a research activity with resources.
~ A notes worksheet can be filled in for revision throughout the whole 3 ppts.
~ A pdf with lesson notes and information
~ Work is attached in pdf and ppt formats

$6.34

Buy nowSave for later
  • An Inspector Calls Characters .ppt
  • An-Inspector-Calls-J.B-Priestley.ppt
  • An-Inspector-Calls-Plot-Lesson.ppt
  • Chain-of-Events-Worksheet.pdf
  • Character-Quotes.pdf
  • J.B-Priestely-Worksheet.pdf
  • Lesson-Notes---Info-.pdf
  • Notes-Worksheet-for-all-lessons.pdf
  • Quotes-Worksheet-.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: May 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 3 MB

An Inspector Calls Characters

Presentation

ppt, 2 MB

An-Inspector-Calls-J.B-Priestley

Presentation

ppt, 11 MB

An-Inspector-Calls-Plot-Lesson

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades