An Inspector Calls 3 lessons + worksheets
Plot, Characters, and the author
It includes
~ 3 powerpoints (8-15 slides each) with discussion topics, starters, and activities
~ Powerpoint for the plot, characters, and the author
~ A worksheet for each powerpoint. A chain of events cut and stick, Character quotes worksheet and a research activity with resources.
~ A notes worksheet can be filled in for revision throughout the whole 3 ppts.
~ A pdf with lesson notes and information
~ Work is attached in pdf and ppt formats
About this resource
Info
Created: May 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Plays
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
Other resources by this author
keyglow200
NEW Eduqas Media A Level Advertising & Marketing Topic - Revision Guide & Bundle
Included is: - Detailed 9 page Revision Guide for the Advertising Topic with embedded media theory - Set Texts detailed analysis sheets for Kiss of...
- (0)
- $4.23
keyglow200
WJEC Anthology Poem Revision Guide
Includes all 18 poems with analysis, notes on structure and context. Great to get another perception of the poems and a great resource for student ...
- (1)
- $3.52
keyglow200
Weimar & Nazi Germany Timeline (Presentation/Display work)
There are 30 slides included in this presentation It includes all the key dates and information needed for Weimar & Nazi Germany You could use ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
krisgreg30
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Reading Comprehension
Three differentiated reading comprehension activities based on an extract from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Each differentiated resour...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
smpotter92
To improve our understanding of Metaphor- Power point & Activities
To improve our understanding of Metaphor- Power point & Activities Powerpoint including video links and activities. Aim on each slide: Slide 1 ...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
Roald Dahl Predictions - Danny Champion of the World - Worksheet
Roald Dahl Predictions - Danny Champion of the World - Worksheet Predication worksheet, requesting they make three predictions under each heading a...
- (0)
- $2.82
smpotter92
Introduction to Roald Dahl Spider diagram - Research Task
Introduction to Roald Dahl Spider diagram - Research Task A4 sheet: Worksheet includes the following branches: What type of text does he write? Boo...
- (0)
- $2.82