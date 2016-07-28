This listing is for a characterization activity entitled "What's in a name?" in which students analyze how a character's name reveals character traits.



For this mini-lesson:



Task

To research the meaning of a character’s name and analyze how the meaning of names helps to create characterization



Objectives

To develop criteria for analyzing character

To assess comprehension of character development across a text

To select appropriate academic vocabulary for literary analysis

To support analysis with textual evidence

To conduct research from multiple sources and use that research to support analysis



Common Core Standards

R1, 3, 6, 11/ W1, 2, 4, 7, 9-11/ SL 1, 4, 6/ L1-3



Instructions

Many modern literary critics argue that researching a character’s name in a piece of literature is a necessary part of conducting character analysis. In this activity, students will research the meaning behind a character’s name from a piece of literature. Students can either select the character, or you can assign each individual student or student groups to a particular character. Students will then visit several websites to conduct research on the meaning behind the name and compile their findings onto the Research Activity Sheet.



After students have conducted the name research, there are three optional follow-up activities that involve discussion (“What’s in a name?” Pair Discussion), exploration (“What in a name?” Chart), and writing (“What’s in a name?” Analytical Paragraph)—all are attached below. These optional activities will allow students to compare/ contrast their findings from their name research and discuss how this research informs character analysis.