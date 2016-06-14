Students practice finding the measures of angles formed by parallel lines in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with diagram of angles, the other side a measure.



On half the cards is a diagram with the angles marked. Students will need to identify the type of angle relationship and then use the given algebraic expression to find the value of x on the other card. Great review activity for identifying angle relationships and calculating measures.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

