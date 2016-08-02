8 rounds with 60 questions in total on a variety of topics.



Hosted by Headingley, the Queen's head butler, the quiz offers a unique and interesting insight into some of the differences between our countries but also some lesser known information about one of the most fascinating countries in the world.



Round 1 - Multiple choice - General knowledge

Round 2 - True or False - Born in England. Were these celebrities born in England?

Round 3 - History

Round 4 - Geography - places with the same name in both the US and England

Round 5 - Sport - Which positions belong to cricket and which to rugby league?

Round 6 - People - Which people are real historical characters and which are myths?

Round 7 - Match-up - Match the English terms to their US counterparts.

Round 8 - Multiple choice - Trivia



When required, answers are revealed with supporting pictures and text boxes with additional information in.



I should add that Queen Elizabeth II did not really request this quiz to be made.



It was Prince William.