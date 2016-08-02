8 rounds with 60 questions in total on a variety of topics.
Hosted by Headingley, the Queen's head butler, the quiz offers a unique and interesting insight into some of the differences between our countries but also some lesser known information about one of the most fascinating countries in the world.
Round 1 - Multiple choice - General knowledge
Round 2 - True or False - Born in England. Were these celebrities born in England?
Round 3 - History
Round 4 - Geography - places with the same name in both the US and England
Round 5 - Sport - Which positions belong to cricket and which to rugby league?
Round 6 - People - Which people are real historical characters and which are myths?
Round 7 - Match-up - Match the English terms to their US counterparts.
Round 8 - Multiple choice - Trivia
When required, answers are revealed with supporting pictures and text boxes with additional information in.
I should add that Queen Elizabeth II did not really request this quiz to be made.
It was Prince William.
