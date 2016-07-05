Antarctica This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in Antarctica compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a girl named Victoria who lives on the continent of Antarctica. While Antarctica is not a country, there are people from all over the world who live and work on bases in Antarctica, and kids who go to school there.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Antarctica
2. A 2 page letter from Victoria that describes her life in Antarctica
3. Facts about Israel and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Create a Penguin Pal
7. Create a Snowflake
8. Postcard Writing Activity
9. Work in Antactica Writing Activity
10. Antarctic Terms
11. Crossword Puzzle about Antarctica
12. Color an Girl in Antarctica
13. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
All artwork is original and create by myself.
