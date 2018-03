Antigone is considered one of the great Greek tragedies. Before diving into the play use these engaging activites to introduct students to the origins of Greek Tragedy and the narrative of the Oedipus Myth/Legend. Videos, PPT Lectures, Student Notes are all included.



This lesson is part of our complete Antigone Unit.



This lesson plan includes:



Student Notes

Student Worksheets and Exercises

PPT Lectures

Total Pages: 20 slides 9 pages