These fun antonym task cards that will help your students learn antonyms. There are extra activities to help students learn this concept which include: a make your own antonyms book, create your own antonym cards, and an antonym recording worksheet. The cards are self correcting. You can turn them into an antonym memory game too! Great for kindergarten.
This Product Includes:
• Teacher Lesson Plan
• Antonym Word Cards (50)
• Antonym Answers (50)
• Antonym Memory Cards
• Antonym Recording Worksheet
• Create your Own Antonyms
• Antonym Book
Created: Jul 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
