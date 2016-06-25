Students practice finding the area of rectangles in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of cards, one side with the diagram of the rectangle and the other side with the calculated area. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
