Number charts support the investigation of and discovery of many number patterns as well as serve as an aid in developing fluencies with composition and decomposition of numbers. This 59-page packet offers aids for investigations from a 10 frame, 20 frame, 100 chart, 300 chart, up to a 1000 chart (counting by 10s) support students as they are further developing their understandings of the base ten number system.



Multiple charts per page are provided that will fit nicely into the Mathematician’s Notebook.



This resource is good for students with language-based learning deficiencies.