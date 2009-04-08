Free
Materials based on the Au secours course, suitable for pupils requiring addtional learning support. The course is aimed at pupils working between levels 1 and 3 of the National Curriculum. Topics covered include: Home life and school, Food, Health and fitness, Family and personal relationships, Free time, Social actvities, Holidays and special occasions, Home town and local area, Natural and made environment, People, Places and Customs
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 8, 2009
Updated: Mar 15, 2013
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Down's Syndrome
- Special educational needs / Hearing impairment
- Special educational needs / Sensory impairment
- Special educational needs / Visual impairment
- World languages / French
- World languages / French / My life / Family
- World languages / French / School, education and the world of work
- World languages / French / Sport, health and fitness / Food and drink
