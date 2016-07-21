It is essential to raise awareness about autism in a way that is respectful and beneficial for the school community. It's important to provide our students with resources at their level when explaining autism and to provide all students with information about how they can include their peers with autism. This resource has everything you need to raise autism awareness school wide!
My special education classroom is located in a general education building. Conducting short lessons about autism in the general education classrooms has greatly improved the environment of our school. Other students are more understanding and more social towards my students! It has been so successful!
This unit includes:
- lesson recommendations
- book recommendations
- 3 levels of autism fact sheets (1 for prek - 2nd grade; 1 for 3rd - 5th grade; and 1 for 6th - 8th grade)
- How to be a Friend to Someone with Autism Sheet
- Sensory Facts Sheet
- 2 question worksheets (comprehension and inclusion questions)
- 23 interactive true/false boards [I post these throughout the school and are great to raise awareness and get students involved!!]
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
