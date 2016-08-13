This is a simple and engaging way of helping your students get to know each other. The students will be given 10 strips with their names on it, which they will cut out. They will walk around the room and look at the posters, and if they identify with that poster, they will tape one of their name strips underneath. At the end of the activity, the students will walk back around the room, and survey the number of names underneath each poster to complete a graph. The idea behind this activity is not only getting to know more about each other and to see what one student might have in common with another, but also to break any pre-conceived ideas about others in the class. We as people are quick to judge a book by its cover, and this activity allows students to see each other differently.



This packet includes:

Cover page

Explanation page

10 posters of "I like..." statements and photos

Graphing page.



