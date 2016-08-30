Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables for Third Grade offers worksheets that focus on different math skills for the beginning 3rd grade student. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink. There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class. You can also use these interactive worksheets in your math notebooks or journals.
These worksheets are:
Interactive: Many of the printables get students cutting and pasting answers right on each worksheet
Comprehensive: Many different skills for the second grade are covered in these worksheets
Flexible: Use them in your classroom, as homework assignments, or as work for a substitute teacher
Fun: The printables in this packet are big, engaging, and have lots of fun fonts and graphics that will make learning more enjoyable.
Skills covered:
Telling Time
Adding Ten to a Double Digit Number
Skip Counting
Multiplying Dice
Rounding to Ten
Multiplication
Ordering Numbers
Ordering Fractions
Greater Than or Less Than
Addition
Writing Out Numbers
Word Problems
Perimeters and Areas
Dividing Shapes and Making Fractions
Bar Graphs
****
All graphics are original and created by myself.
