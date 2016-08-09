Back to School Math Stories for First Grade combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you’ll never know how the story goes… only by using math can you find out what words you need to use to fill in the blanks and complete the story.
10 original stories each with 10 problems are included in this fun and unique product.
Skills covered:
Adding within Twenty
Subtracting within Twenty
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
