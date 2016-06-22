$2.00
This back to school pack is just what you need to start the year off the right way. It works as a great introduction to the year and helps you to get to know your students.
Included in the pack are:
* A cover page for grades K-2
* All About Me
* The Best Thing About My Summer
*My First Day of ____ Grade (My First Day of Kindergarten page included, also)
*My Classroom
* My Teacher
* My Goal
* Ways to be a Good Friend
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
