Back to School Postcard Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will make a postcard about what they did during their summer and if they answer a question wrong, they might end up with a potentially silly postcard. The math problems are designed for children in 5th grade. The problems review addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and decimal skills.



Common Core Standards covered:

5.NBT.5

5.NBT.7



At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



