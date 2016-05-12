At the beginning of the school year (or even at other times) it is important to make sure that your students have a clear understanding of the expectations for rules, procedures, and behavior in your classroom. This activity is designed to go with any set of classroom rules or procedures. It can also be used with specific classroom management programs such as PBIS or CHAMPS.
This activity should be used after you have gone over your classroom rules and procedures to check for understanding. The student products can also be used to make a class bulletin board or anchor chart of behavior expectations.
Since this activity uses task cards, this is a great way to make sure your students understand expectations for small group work in your classroom.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Percentages Differentiated Math Stations
- (2)
- $7.00
Rational Number System Interactive Notebook Set
- (0)
- $6.50
Solving Equations with Variables on Both Sides
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
Easter : Easter Bundle
- 12 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Christmas - Icicles Timers
- (3)
- $3.38
KS2 English KS2 Literacy: Boys Writing Bundle - Engage and Inspire KS2 Boys to Write & Learn
- 19 Resources
- $22.53
Free Teacher Desk Planner - Back to School Calendar
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Easter Random Name Generator
- (5)
- $2.82
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38