At the beginning of the school year (or even at other times) it is important to make sure that your students have a clear understanding of the expectations for rules, procedures, and behavior in your classroom. This activity is designed to go with any set of classroom rules or procedures. It can also be used with specific classroom management programs such as PBIS or CHAMPS.



This activity should be used after you have gone over your classroom rules and procedures to check for understanding. The student products can also be used to make a class bulletin board or anchor chart of behavior expectations.



Since this activity uses task cards, this is a great way to make sure your students understand expectations for small group work in your classroom.