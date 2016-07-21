This packet contains a range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on initial blend sounds. You can use these activities to work on the articulation, reading, and spelling of blend words in a fun and engaging way!
This packet contains:
2 hands-on activities
14 different worksheets
3 Anchor Charts
"I have, Who had" Game
Bingo - with 10 boards
disclaimer: I was a little bit of a bad teacher and included a FEW (not many at all) wh- words which are digraphs not blends. Oops! :)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
