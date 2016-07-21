It's essential to make sure each child has a strong foundation of basic skills. A fun way to ensure mastery is through these interactive bingo games. Each game focuses on a different skill. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn basic skills successfully with this resource! This foundational level resource is also perfect for your low level learners to target turn taking, social skills, and group behavior!

This product contains:
- Color Bingo
- Shape Bingo
- Number Bingo
- Number Quantity Bingo
- Lower Case Letter Bingo
- Upper Case Letter Bingo


Each game contains calling cards & 10 playing boards! 6 separate bingo games are included in this set!

