These unit has everything you need to teach foundational and basic skills in an effective and systematic way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for shapes, colors, numbers, number quantity, upper case letters, and lower case letters. This product is a must-have! It's comprehensive and breaks down each skill into discrete parts!
Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!
Each section includes:
- Vocabulary Page
- Matching Pages (Match to Picture and Match to Word)
- Individualized Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data
- Writing Worksheets
- Tracing Worksheets
All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 100 activities included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
