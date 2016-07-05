These bee themed classroom jobs are perfect for your bee themed classroom. Included are job labels, number and name labels, ask me a ? tag, job tags, and bee award tokens. This product is editable. You can change the jobs names, and names of students. The job tags are also perfect for making job necklaces. This way everyone remembers what job they have. 25 jobs included.
Jobs included:
-electrician, librarian, teacher helper, line leader, door holder, helping hand, computer tech, calendar helper, pencil patrol, spill manager, star student, scrap collector, recycler, lunch helper, paper passer, messenger, table washer, chair stacker, cleaning patrol, room inspector, lunch counter, veterinarian, class monitor, and table leader.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
- (6)
- $3.52
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
New resources
Bounce Back: Teaching Resilience to Students
- (0)
- $11.27
Kindness Advent Calendar
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas - Icicles Timers
- (3)
- $3.38
Updated resources
Behaviour Management Strategies - The Stress Free Classroom - Audio Program MP3
- (3)
- $18.30
Teachers TV: Preventing Youth Crime
- (3)
- FREE
Attendance Assembly
- (2)
- $4.23