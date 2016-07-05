These bee labels are perfect for your bee themed classroom. Included in this label set are 6 desk name labels. There are five frames, ten, frames, number lines (0-10) and number lines (0-20), word wall alphabet letters and word wall labels for you to create your own word wall. There is also an editable version included at the end of the document.
1)Print the labels and laminate them, then write the words with sharpies. This way you can change the names or words and can use them for multiple years.
2)You can type the names or words in the space provided.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
- (6)
- $3.52
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
- (6)
- $4.23
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
- (6)
- $3.38
New resources
Bounce Back: Teaching Resilience to Students
- (0)
- $11.27
Kindness Advent Calendar
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas - Icicles Timers
- (3)
- $3.38
Updated resources
Behaviour Management Strategies - The Stress Free Classroom - Audio Program MP3
- (3)
- $18.30
Teachers TV: Preventing Youth Crime
- (3)
- FREE
Attendance Assembly
- (2)
- $4.23