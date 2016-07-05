These bee labels are perfect for your bee themed classroom. Included in this label set are 6 desk name labels. There are five frames, ten, frames, number lines (0-10) and number lines (0-20), word wall alphabet letters and word wall labels for you to create your own word wall. There is also an editable version included at the end of the document.

1)Print the labels and laminate them, then write the words with sharpies. This way you can change the names or words and can use them for multiple years.
2)You can type the names or words in the space provided.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

