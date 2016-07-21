Contingency behavior maps show a visual representation of engaging in appropriate and inappropriate behaviors and the consequences that the behaviors result in. Contingency maps are so effective because they illustrate in a concrete way the results of both the desired and undesired behavior!
This packet includes 15 pre-made behavior contingency maps for common classroom situations! Since every child and every classroom is different, there is also an interactive behavior map that you can individualize for any scenario! All options can be velcroed and moved around! Included are over 60 options for behaviors and reinforcers!
Examples of behavior maps included:
Keeping Your Hands to Yourself
Losing a Game
Raising Your Hand
Finishing Your Work
... and much more!
Directions for setup and a storage system for moveable pieces included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
