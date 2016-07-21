Instructions and printables to make 6 file folder activities to work on behavioral issues! It is essential to make behavioral strategies an embedded part of our students' routine. These activities are a great way to work on identifying good and bad behaviors, identifying consequences, and cause/effect. These activities are an effective antecedent intervention!
Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!
File folder activities included are:
- Good vs. Bad Behavior
- Match Behavior and Consequence
- Fun vs. Not Fun Activities
- Little Problem vs. Big Problem
- Select Good Choice or Bad Choice
- Sort Good and Bad Consequences
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82