Instructions and printables to make 6 file folder activities to work on behavioral issues! It is essential to make behavioral strategies an embedded part of our students' routine. These activities are a great way to work on identifying good and bad behaviors, identifying consequences, and cause/effect. These activities are an effective antecedent intervention!

Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!

File folder activities included are:
- Good vs. Bad Behavior
- Match Behavior and Consequence
- Fun vs. Not Fun Activities
- Little Problem vs. Big Problem
- Select Good Choice or Bad Choice
- Sort Good and Bad Consequences

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

