BEST BEHAVIOR MANAGEMENT SURVEY
Owing to the popularity of my Multiple Intelligences Survey: How Do You Learn?, I created a new survey to be completed by students in class or at home with parents to show what they think and feel about classroom rules and behavior management techniques.
We all know the importance of differentiating curriculum to student learning styles. But how many of us actually apply that same principal to behavior management...not too many I bet. It is so simple to apply one behavior management system to the entire class, or sometimes our principal requires us to use a school wide model. However, we all know that our students are going to behave differently, and therefore we should be actively differentiating behavior management methods to best meet the needs of our students.
Using this survey will give you additional data to help your classroom function more smoothly, and to show administrators why differentiating behavior management is important to the student development in class. Also a great thing to have on file during parent teacher conferences!
