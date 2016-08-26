This interactive PowerPoint presentation will teach children all about how to be respectful in Music Class. It provides a child-friendly definition of respect and concrete examples showing kids what respect to yourself, others, the music classroom and things in the music classroom looks like and sounds like.



This presentation is perfect for PBIS, beginning of the year, review or social groups!



If your like this product, please check out:

All the items below are also available in a

Behavior Lesson BUNDLE



Showing Respect in the Library

Showing Respect in the Bathroom Slide Show

Showing Respect in the Lunchroom Slide Show

Bucket Filling Power Point

Trust Bank Presentation

The Golden Rule and Acceptance

The Importance of Being Honest

Tattling vs. Telling

Snow at School

Being Respectful

Lining Up Properly

Know Your Anger Triggers

Keeping Hands and Feet to Yourself

Good Fit Video Games

Dealing with Conflict

Dealing with Anger

Controlling Your Behavior

How to be a Bucket Filler

Behavior T-Charts

A Safe Recess

5 Ways to Avoid a Fight