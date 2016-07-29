Included here are three popular creative writing assignments to accompany a unit on Beowulf.



Beowulf Kenning Activity

a. In this activity, students try their hand at creating modern-day kennings to share with the class. Students have fun being creative with kennings!



Anglo-Saxon Boast Writing Assignment

a. This assignment asks students to create a poetic boast modeled after that of Beowulf in the epic poem. Students must integrate devices such as hyperbole, alliteration, and kennings into a boast about their accomplishments. Then, students are to write a paragraph explanation of the role boasting plays in the poem using at least two quotations from the text. Students have great fun sharing their boasts and also comparing/ contrasting theirs to that of Beowulf's. This is a great activity to get students involved in the poem in an interactive way!



Beowulf Comic Book Project

a. This Beowulf project uses the structure of the comic book to assess student understanding of the literary elements in Beowulf, Anglo-Saxon culture, and reading/writing/collaboration skills. Included here is the project assignment along with a Common Core aligned rubric. This is a great project to tap into student motivation in a fun, collaborative, engaging way that will simultaneously target reading, writing, speaking, and listening skills.



