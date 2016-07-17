Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Big Bushy Mustache as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.1.

Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a problem solving activity, a sequencing and summarizing activity, a main idea activity, a vocabulary puzzle, an informational reading extension; Cinco de Mayo and a template for a self-portrait activity. (16 pages of activities)

Included in this purchase is a BONUS: Big Bushy Mustache Sequencing and Summarizing sentence strips activity and poster.

Revised Jan 2016

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 2.3.3-Big-Bushy-Mustache-Student-Workbook-BONUS-Jan-2016.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 6 MB

2.3.3-Big-Bushy-Mustache-Student-Workbook-BONUS-Jan-2016

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades